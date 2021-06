The 2021 season hasn’t yet started, and another Kansas State football player has entered the transfer portal. This one, while frustrating, is a lot more reasonable than many we saw 6-8 months ago. Keyon Mozee, a true freshman running back from Lee’s Summit, has entered the transfer portal. Mozee didn’t have eye-popping numbers last year, but he made enough plays, including the 78-yard catch-and-run against OU, that fans were excited about his future in purple. But there’s a logjam in the running back room, and even if this coaching staff is pretty willing to flex players around (Mozee played as a “wide receiver” more often than running back last season), there’s only so many reps to go around. We wish him the best of luck, and will always remember him fondly for that glorious afternoon in Norman.