As we continue to await what the summer rebuild brings, there’s an exciting Scottish Premiership core that would cost Celtic £10m for the complete set. New manager Ange Postecoglou is only just in the door and has only just started getting to grips with his self-isolation period. During that time, it’s been reported that he’ll be using it to identify players for his rebuild. Better than that, he’s already admitted that talks regarding new recruits have started with pending CEO Dominic McKay [Celtic Website].