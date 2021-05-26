John Warner, Republican senator who served as Secretary of the US Navy and married Elizabeth Taylor – obituary
Senator John Warner, who has died aged 94, was already numbered among America's great and good when in 1976 he became the seventh husband of the glamorous British-born film star Elizabeth Taylor; a dashingly handsome, if plodding, lawyer-turned-politician, Warner weathered their ill-starred marriage for nearly six years before the final, inevitable split in 1981 and formal divorce a year later.