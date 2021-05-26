John Warner, Republican senator who served as Secretary of the US Navy and married Elizabeth Taylor – obituary

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki committed a small error this week. She referred Wednesday to Queen Elizabeth II as the “Queen of England.”. The title “Queen of England” became obsolete in 1707, when Scotland merged with England to form the Kingdom of Great Britain. Elizabeth’s correct title is actually “Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.” Her full title, if you want to get fancy with it, is: “Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.”