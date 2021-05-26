Cancel
John Warner, Republican senator who served as Secretary of the US Navy and married Elizabeth Taylor – obituary

By Telegraph Obituaries
Telegraph
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator John Warner, who has died aged 94, was already numbered among America’s great and good when in 1976 he became the seventh husband of the glamorous British-born film star Elizabeth Taylor; a dashingly handsome, if plodding, lawyer-turned-politician, Warner weathered their ill-starred marriage for nearly six years before the final, inevitable split in 1981 and formal divorce a year later.

Related
Virginia StateFairfax Times

John Warner passes away at 94

Former Republican Senator John Warner has passed away at the age of 94. Warner had served five terms representing the state of Virginia in the U.S. Senate from 1979 to 2009. He died of heart failure at his home in Alexandria. Born in Washington D.C. in February 1927, Warner had...
Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

Longtime U.S. Senator John Warner dies at 94

John Warner, a former Republican U.S. senator, died at his Alexandria home on May 25 due to a heart ailment. He was 94. Widely known throughout his five terms for his innate ability to garner support on both sides of the political aisle, Warner ultimately left his mark as someone who operated with patience, curiosity and a deep mastery of the Senate process.
Virginia StateDaily Times

RIP John Warner, a bipartisan Republican

John Warner, a Republican who served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years and died May 26 at 94 in his home state of Virginia, said this about his Democratic colleagues: “We had political disagreements and fought on the Senate floor. But at day’s end we shared a drink, talked as friends, and we found common cause, solving problems and serving the American public.”
Culpeper County, VACulpeper Star Exponent

EDITORIAL: Remembering John W. Warner, 'a consummate statesman'

”Politics be damned! Let’s consider what’s best for the men and women of this great state and their families and children.”—U.S. Sen. John Warner, R-Va. In February 2004, Virginia’s senior senator held a news conference in Richmond to announce support of a package of tax increases, boosts in fees and budget cuts to improve schools, health care and transportation. The Republican backed the sweeping $1.4 billion proposal pushed by a Democratic governor, which ultimately cleared the GOP-controlled General Assembly after a bruising battle.
Stafford County, VAFree Lance-Star

ROB HEDELT: Statesman John Warner made an impression

Several different scenes popped into my head last week when I learned that former U.S. Sen. John Warner had died. One was from decades ago and happened in Lexington while I was a student at Washington and Lee University. The vision is locked in memory of him coming into a school building with Elizabeth Taylor on his arm.
Arlington County, VAInside Nova

During Senate career, John Warner went 3-for-5 in Arlington

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. John Warner, the five-term Republican U.S. senator from Virginia who died May 21 at age 94, won the Arlington vote three times – 1984, 1990 and 2002 – but fell short twice. In 1978,...
Congress & CourtsHouston Chronicle

John Warner's legacy and today's Senate

WASHINGTON - Today's Senate could learn a lot from the legacy of John Warner. The former Virginia Republican senator, who died Wednesday at 94, was hailed by many for his moderation, but his most important streak was his independence. Over 30 years in the Senate, Warner set a tone with...
Congress & Courtshamptonroadsmessenger.com

Warner & Kaine Resolution Honoring the Life and Legacy of Senator John Warner Unanimously Passes Senate

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved a resolution introduced by U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) honoring the life and legacy of former Secretary of the Navy and United States Senator from Virginia, John Warner (no relation). The resolution is also cosponsored by Sens. Jack Reed (D-RI) and Jim Inhofe (R-OK), the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Virginia StateRoanoke Times

Polman: John Warner, a politician who worked across party lines. Imagine that.

John Warner, a Republican who served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years and died Wednesday at 94 in his home state of Virginia, said this about his Democratic colleagues: “We had political disagreements and fought on the Senate floor. But at day’s end we shared a drink, talked as friends, and we found common cause, solving problems and serving the American public.”
Roanoke County, VAGoDanRiver.com

The lost grace of John Warner

When former U.S. Sen. John Warner passed away last week at age 94, there were many tributes about how Warner represented a bygone era of politics that was less polarizing and more, well, gentlemanly. We use that term advisedly because Warner was not one to run an old boy’s club....
