Marvel boss Kevin Feige has teased the possibility of more prequel films in the franchise’s cinematic universe, ahead of the release of Black Widow.Black Widow, due out next month, focuses on Scarlett Johansson’s Avengers character Natasha Romanoff. Though her character was killed during the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the film is set earlier in the MCU timeline.Speaking at a press conference (per SlashFilm), Feige hinted that there could be more prequel instalments further down the line.“Certainly this film and this story is a particular case for for Natasha,” he said. “But the notion of exploring the past, present,...