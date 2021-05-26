Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Mondo Unleashes Its Cool MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Hordak Action Figure

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMondo has unveiled a new action figure in its Masters of the Universe collection, and it’s the villainous character Hordak, the leader of the Evil Horde. This is a pretty awesome-looking figure, and it stands roughly 12-inches tall and features 30 points of articulation, fabric costume elements, and a wide range of accessories. Those accessories include a crossbow, staff, removable cape, 4 pairs of interchangeable hands, and a base.

geektyrant.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Figure#Masters Of The Universe#Mondo Unleashes Its Cool#The Evil Horde
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

The Power Is Back in the ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Trailer

For a franchise that was built from the toys up, the Masters of the Universe has shown impressive staying power. The ’80s generation still holds fond memories of He-Man in both action figure and cartoon form — to the point that Mattel is currently releasing new toys that look just like the vintage He-Man, Skeletor, and the rest of their pals from the mystical land of Eternia.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Official Teaser For Netflix MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION Series

Netflix has released this official teaser for MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION series. From Executive Producer Kevin Smith, comes an epic story that picks up where the 80’s series left off and brings the power of Grayskull back to the world. Part 1 of Masters of the Universe: Revelation premieres July 23, only on Netflix.
Comicsentertainmentearth.com

Monster Hunter Rathalos SH MonsterArts Action Figure

Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. Add the realistically detailed and articulated Rathalos to your collection!. Inspired by the Monster Hunter game series. Design overseen by director Kaname Fujioka. Includes open and folded wings, fire breath effects, and more!. Hunting for monsters? Here's...
TV & Videosmagazinebuzz.com

The first trailer for “Masters of the Universe” impresses | Filmzine

Kevin Smith’s sequel to the classic ’80s series “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” will be released on Netflix in late July. Waiting is suddenly becoming more and more difficult to deal with, after the streaming service released its first trailer before the premiere. Among the first reactions to...
EntertainmentComicBook

Masters of the Universe Origins Eternian Royal Guard Exclusive Figure Pre-Orders Are Live

Fresh off the debut of the trailer for Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation Netflix series (which features none other than Mark Hamill voicing Skeletor) Mattel has added the Eternian Royal Guard figure to their MOTU Origins lineup. It features a Man-At-Arms figure with a clean shaven head sculpt and armor pieces that can be added to transform it into a Palace Guard figure. In addition to the armor pieces, the figure includes a club, axe, and shield.
ComicsSiliconera

Black Rock Shooter and Dead Master Pop Up Parade Figures Appear

The next two Black Rock Shooter figures are part of Good Smile Company’s Pop Up Parade Collection. Black Rock Shooter herself and Dead Master, from the OVA and other anime adaptations, are on the way. Both will show up in Japan in November 2021 for ¥3,900. A $38.99 North American release will follow in January 2022.
TV SeriesJustice

The real villain of Master of the Universe

Back in 2019, Netflix revealed that it would present a new series based on the classic “He-Man” television and toys series to Kevin Smith’s streaming service. This is not the first time that Netflix has taken steps to adapt a property directly from Castle Grayskull, considering the Streaming Service’s “She-Ra and the Princess of Power” series has been successful. Based on the trailer and all we know so far about the upcoming exhibition, it seems likely that lightning can go twice and provide an exciting, action-packed experience.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Will Pay Homage To Batman And Hellraiser

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is headed to Netflix next month, and He-Man fans couldn’t be more excited for this much-anticipated relaunch of the iconic animated franchise. With Kevin Smith at the helm and a voice cast that’s to die for, it promises to be both a loving homage to the beloved original cartoon and a more mature reimagining that will bring new texture and depth to the land of Eternia and its inhabitants.
Comicsentertainmentearth.com

Marvel Select Daredevil Action Figure

Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. Unstoppable Daredevil Action Figure features multiple points of articulation. The Man Without Fear is sculpted by Sam Greenwell. Perfect for any superheroic collection!. Justice is blind, after all! The Man Without Fear is back to clean up...
Shoppingentertainmentearth.com

DC Comics 12-Inch Action Figure Case

This item cannot ship to certain locations outside the United States. Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. Create your own stories from the DC Universe with the DC Comics 12-Inch Action Figure Case! Each action figure features 11 points of articulation and detailed comic styling that brings your favorite DC characters to life! Engage your imagination and pose your action figure as you play out your own epic storylines and battles from the DC Universe! With a range of 12-inch figures to collect, expand your DC action figure collection with the DC Comics 12-Inch Action Figure Case. Bring home exciting action play with the DC Comics 12-Inch Action Figures! Ages 3 and up.
Businessshorefire.com

The Nacelle Company To Distribute Season One Of Action Figure Adventure

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Nacelle Company, the people behind Netflix’s The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us, Disney+’s Behind The Attraction, and Down To Earth with Zac Efron have announced they’ve acquired North American rights to distribute Action Figure Adventure, and will distribute it through their hybrid distribution system that consists of Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Spectrum, Comcast, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo YouTube and more starting May 25, 2021.
TV Seriesx96.com

Netflix Drops Action-Packed Trailer For ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Reboot

80’s kids rejoice – Netflix just dropped an action-packed teaser trailer for the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot. The series is helmed by Jay & Silent Bob creator Kevin Smith, with a star-studded cast that includes Mark Hammil, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alicia Silverstone, and Henry Rollins. The five-episode season...
Comicsentertainmentearth.com

The Legend of Qin Zhang Liang Nendoroid Action Figure

Estimated ship date subject to change. You will not be charged until this is ready to ship. Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. En garde! Handsome Zhang Liang from the Chinese animated TV series The Legend of Qin looks fantastic as this 3...
Comicsentertainmentearth.com

Hellwitch Legacy 6-Inch Action Figure

HellWitch, one of the most exciting and top selling NEW comic book characters of the past decade comes to life as an all new six-inch tall, fully posable action figure from Executive Replicas Inc. and world-famous LooseCollector. Hellwitch comes detailed in vibrant colors, with 26 functional points of articulation for...
Shopping/Film

Cool Stuff: McFarlane Toys Reveals 1966 ‘Batman’ Playset, Action Figures, and Batmobile

McFarlane Toys has been churning out tons of action figures inspired by the DC Comics Multiverse, ranging from characters inspired by feature films to animated shows and everything in between. Now the toy company is digging back into the Batman television series from 1966 to deliver a new wave of action figures, as well as a Batcave playset and classic Batmobile. Check out the new line of McFarlane Toys 1966 Batman action figures.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

DFW GI Joe Action Figure and Toy Show

Price: $10/ (kids under 12: free) The Annual DFW G.I. Joe Action Figure and Toy Show. As the name of the show states, this show is just not solely about GI Joe but about his action figure friends as well. So, no matter what your taste in action figures you'll be able to find it at the show! Contests and special guests will be happening too!
Comicsentertainmentearth.com

The Conjuring Universe Annabelle 8-Inch Cloth Action Figure

Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. Annabelle, the haunted conduit for demons to carry out their malevolent acts, is the next release in the 8-inch scale Clothed action figure line. This possessed doll is fully poseable, donning a soft goods white dress and red rose belt. She comes with 2 interchangeable heads featuring a standard expression and a tattered, cracked portrait. Comes in window box packaging resembling her protective display case. Out of box collectors beware!
EntertainmentComic Book Bin

Family Matters 3-Pack with Magneto Action Figure

Magneto is the first villain that the X-Men faced. He was introduced in X-Men #1 in 1963. The original leader of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, Magneto recruited his twin daughter and son Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver to help him in his fight against humanity.* He is the master of magnetism, a holocaust survivor and often, switches sides to help the heroes.