Mondo Unleashes Its Cool MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Hordak Action Figure

Back in 2019, Netflix revealed that it would present a new series based on the classic “He-Man” television and toys series to Kevin Smith’s streaming service. This is not the first time that Netflix has taken steps to adapt a property directly from Castle Grayskull, considering the Streaming Service’s “She-Ra and the Princess of Power” series has been successful. Based on the trailer and all we know so far about the upcoming exhibition, it seems likely that lightning can go twice and provide an exciting, action-packed experience.