Mondo Unleashes Its Cool MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Hordak Action Figure
Mondo has unveiled a new action figure in its Masters of the Universe collection, and it’s the villainous character Hordak, the leader of the Evil Horde. This is a pretty awesome-looking figure, and it stands roughly 12-inches tall and features 30 points of articulation, fabric costume elements, and a wide range of accessories. Those accessories include a crossbow, staff, removable cape, 4 pairs of interchangeable hands, and a base.geektyrant.com