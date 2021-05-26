10851 Stolen Motorcycle...

Within in a matter of days, two side-by-sides were stolen from the Big Bear Creek Campground, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff said two different people called 911 to report their razor side-by-side as stolen on June 10. The razors have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as stolen. The reports have been forwarded to the detective division for investigation. Detectives are currently viewing several videos showing the suspects on camera, as well as following up on several tips. The razors stolen are describes as a 2018 Polaris razor High Lifter, orange and black in color and a 2020 Polaris razor 1000, blue and black in color.