10851 Stolen Motorcycle...

Address: 150 E. Crosstown Pkwy., Suite A, Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Contact: Cpt Habel, Criminal Investigations Division, 337-8139. On June 22nd 2021 at approximately 2:30AM, a Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer stopped a vehicle with an improper plate in the 400 block of Stuart Ave. Once stopped, the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A police K9 was called to the scene and located the suspect within minutes. A check of the vehicle determined it to be stolen and a subsequent search of the area located a suspected stolen revolver. The suspect, a 16 year old Kalamazoo resident, was arrested on numerous felony charges and lodged at the Kalamazoo County juvenile home.