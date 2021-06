The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help finding Kaden Evans, a Woodstock resident who may be in the Macon area. Evans is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 250 pounds, with tattoos on is right arm. He was last seen at home April 30, may be in the Macon area, and "may now be in danger," the Cherokee Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page Friday.