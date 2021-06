In July the sun is glorious, the rain is (nearly) unheard of, and festivals are in full swing across the continent. There isn’t a country in Europe that hasn’t got a full calendar of special events in July, and you will need to book early if you want to join in celebrations that require tickets. The same goes for accommodations, because by July, summer has reached pretty much every part of Europe, but so have school summer breaks, and most places get very busy.