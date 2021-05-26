Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Adds Dozen Actors to Cast
Netflix is filling out the cast of its big-budget adaptation of The Sandman, adding a dozen actors to its ensemble. The drama based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book saga has cast Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place) as Death, the wiser, nicer and more sensible sister of Dream (lead actor Tom Sturridge). Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young and Patton Oswalt will also be part of the series.www.hollywoodreporter.com