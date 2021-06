You don’t have to plan family reunions a full year in advance. With so many of us chomping at the bit to travel and gather again, it’s not hard to get on social media, round everyone up, and plan an event that brings far-flung family members back together for one afternoon. With summer upon us, this will definitely be an outdoor occasion, but if you don’t have enough property of your own to host the crowd you have in mind, you’ll need to take this show on the road and spring for some disposable party supplies for this bash. Got the guest list and the site? Here are the supplies you’ll need for your family reunion this summer—don’t waste any time getting them together.