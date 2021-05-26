Cancel
49ers' Nick Bosa: On track for camp

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Coach Kyle Shanahan expects Bosa (knee) to be ready for training camp, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Working his way back from an ACL tear, Bosa is still rehabbing in South Florida while most of his teammates are at voluntary OTAs. Shanahan said the 49ers encouraged the 23-year-old to stay in Florida and stick with his routine, targeting training camp (late July or August) as a realistic goal for a return to practice. Bosa had nine sacks in 16 regular-season games and four more in three playoff contests during his 2019 rookie campaign, before suffering the ACL tear in Week 2 last year.

