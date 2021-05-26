Severe Weather Statement issued for Wallace by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wallace A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM MDT/1045 AM CDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN WALLACE...WEST CENTRAL THOMAS AND CENTRAL SHERMAN COUNTIES At 847 AM MDT/947 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Ruleton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goodland, Brewster and Edson. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 16 and 37. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov