Elizeth Arguelles can often be seen on the corner of South Kostner Avenue and West 26th Street in her neighborhood of Little Village, working as a street vendor. But she wears many hats in her community. Since 2018, at 26-years-old, Arguelles has been chief of Increase the Peace, Little Village Chapter, an organization that aims to tackle the root causes of violence in communities on the South Side through community engagement. Last year, after graduating during the pandemic with a degree in international business, she also began working with immigrant women, helping them create business plans.