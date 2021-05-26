CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sea to Summit Announces New Sales Representation in Western and Eastern Canada

outsidebusinessjournal.com
 2021-05-26

Effective immediately Mystery Mountain Sales in Western Canada and Escala Sales and Marketing in Eastern Canada will represent Sea to Summit. Together with the Philippe-A. Bourdeau Agency in Quebec, Sea to Summit is excited to continue the brand’s expansion within the Canadian market. Josh Simpson, General Manager for Sea to...

www.outsidebusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Air Canada Adds New Route To India From Eastern Canada

Those looking to fly between Canada and India now have a new connection. Air Canada has announced non-stop service connecting Montreal with New Delhi starting October 31st. The new route will further expand the connectivity of India with Eastern Canada after Toronto, which is already served by non-stop flights by Air India and Air Canada.
WORLD
michiganradio.org

Travel with Michigan Radio to Eastern Canada

Join Michigan Radio’s Stateside host April Baer as we team up with the travel experts at Collette Vacations for a fabulous tour of Quebec and Eastern Canada in May, 2022. This tour begins in Ottawa, Canada’s culturally rich capital. A seamless blend of French and Canadian customs, the city’s dynamic energy will capture your spirit. From there, you’ll say say bonjour to Quebec City, the heart of Canada’s French heritage. You’ll stroll the picturesque cobblestone streets of Old Town and see the stately Chateau Frontenac, the provincial Parliament, and the St. Louis Arch. The tour concludes in Montreal. From skyscrapers and cathedrals to rushing waterways and lush gardens, Montreal is a fascinating blend of all things old and new.
WORLD
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Canada#Western Canada#Saskatchewan#Newfoundland Labrador#The Philippe A#Bourdeau Agency#Canadian#Escala Sales Marketing#North American#Acmg#Ab#Outdoor Specialty#Maritime#Australian
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
houstonianonline.com

France withdraws ambassadors from the United States and Australia

On Thursday, France withdrew its ambassadors from the United States and Australia in response to a military alliance between the two countries with the United Kingdom. This was stated by the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, according to international news agencies. To balance China’s progress, the three Anglophone countries...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Country
China
CBS Boston

Loon Mountain To Unveil Most Advanced Chairlift On East Coast

LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) — There will be something new for visitors to Loon Mountain in New Hampshire this upcoming ski season. The resort is unveiling what it’s calling the most advanced chairlift in North America. It seats eight people, features heated seats and moves 18 feet per second. That means skiers make it to the unloading platform in just four and a half minutes. A similar lift exists in Montana, but this is the first lift like this to open on the East Coast. Loon says the “Kanc 8” will take 3,500 skiers per hour to the top of the mountain. “The Kancamagus 8 chairlift will be a leap into the future of skiing for our guests,” resort president Jay Scambio said in a statement.
LIFESTYLE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Concord Summit Capital Announces the Commencement of Concord Summit Fund-1

Concord Summit Fund-1, principally owned by Summit Investment Management and Concord Wilshire Capital, closed it first real estate transaction in the self-storage industry. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Concord Summit Capital ('CSCap'), has formed and launched Concord Summit Fund-1, headquartered in Miami, Florida, as its first real estate investment platform to deploy capital. Concord Summit Fund-1 has formed strategic alliances with its two principals, Concord Wilshire Capital and Summit Investment Management, as well as other strategic partners, to develop innovative, state-of-the-art self-storage facilities in select markets in the U.S. ('Strategic Alliance') under their Concord Summit Storage flag. The Strategic Alliance will identify, finance, re-finance, develop, construct, manage and sell ground-up or existing self-storage facilities and related mixed-use properties. Concord Summit Storage plans to invest in and develop 40 facilities over the next four years at a total cost of approximately $480 million. Concord Summit Fund-1 will provide the equity capital and obtain structured financing for its facilities. The fund will also provide rescue capital for existing self-storage facilities and equity capital for other strategic real estate investments.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth enters agreement to buy Wana Brands, with deal including cash payment of nearly $300 mln

The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. rose 2.0% in prmarket trading Thursday, after the Canada-based cannabis company announced an agreement to buy Wana Brands, which the company says is the number one edibles brand in North America by market share. The deal will go into effect once THC becomes federally permissable in the U.S. The deal is structured as three separate option agreements, with Canopy making an upfront cash payment of $297.5 million as consideration for entering into the agreements. When the rights to acquire each Wana entity is exercised, Canopy will make a payment equal to 15% of the fair market value of such entity at the time the option is exercised. " Wana'sleadership position and ongoing expansion across the U.S. bolsters Canopy Growth's product, brand, and geographic exposure to the U.S. cannabis market upon federal permissibility," the companies said in a statement. Canopy's stock has tumbled 35.7% over the past three months, while the Cannabis ETF has dropped 22.1% and the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
BUSINESS
KESQ News Channel 3

U.S. to lift Canada, Mexico land border restrictions for vaccinated travelers, what it means for the valley

One of the main drives for the valley's economy is tourism, especially from Canadian and Mexican travelers. The president and CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs, Scott White, said the land border restrictions being lifted are big for the valley. "Typically in a normal year, we have over 300,000 visitors coming from Canada down into The post U.S. to lift Canada, Mexico land border restrictions for vaccinated travelers, what it means for the valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Blizzard Tecnica Welcomes Four New PSIA National Team Members to Roster of Elite Instructors

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (October 12, 2021) – Blizzard Tecnica, top-performing heritage brands in alpine and backcountry ski equipment, are proud to announce the addition of four PSIA National Team members to their roster of elite instructors. The signing of these respected professionals reaffirms the brands’ position as trusted leaders in their categories, with seven of the 16 PSIA National Team members now exclusively skiing Blizzard Tecnica products – a proportion far greater than any other manufacturer.
ECONOMY
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Noble Biomaterials’ Ionic+™ Recognized as Preferred Choice for Helmet Linings

SCRANTON, PA. (October 12, 2021) — Noble Biomaterials, creator of advanced antimicrobial systems, announces today that their Ionic+™ fiber and fabric technology is being recognized by a slew of helmet manufacturers as the preferred choice for helmet linings in the ski, bike, and motocross industries. Responding to consumer demands for...
SCRANTON, PA
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Fischer Sports welcomes Jonathan Jay as the new Content Marketing Manager

Auburn, NH—Fischer Sports Announces that Jonathan Jay, former Senior Editor for SKI Magazine will be taking on the new role as Fischer’s Content Marketing Manager for the US. Jay has made a name for himself over the last six years as a leading voice in the ski industry and his new position with the Austrian ski company will allow Fischer to grow their presence both on the web and on the snow through expanded storytelling and content generation opportunities.
ECONOMY
thefabricator.com

HGG appoints western sales manager

HGG Profiling Equipment Inc., a supplier of 3D pipe cutting machinery, robotic profiling cutting lines, and associated cutting equipment in Houston, has appointed Brandon Welch as western states sales manager, providing new machinery sales, service, and support for customers west of the Mississippi. Welch’s background includes 15 years of sales...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy