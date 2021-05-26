Sea to Summit Announces New Sales Representation in Western and Eastern Canada

Concord Summit Fund-1, principally owned by Summit Investment Management and Concord Wilshire Capital, closed it first real estate transaction in the self-storage industry. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Concord Summit Capital ('CSCap'), has formed and launched Concord Summit Fund-1, headquartered in Miami, Florida, as its first real estate investment platform to deploy capital. Concord Summit Fund-1 has formed strategic alliances with its two principals, Concord Wilshire Capital and Summit Investment Management, as well as other strategic partners, to develop innovative, state-of-the-art self-storage facilities in select markets in the U.S. ('Strategic Alliance') under their Concord Summit Storage flag. The Strategic Alliance will identify, finance, re-finance, develop, construct, manage and sell ground-up or existing self-storage facilities and related mixed-use properties. Concord Summit Storage plans to invest in and develop 40 facilities over the next four years at a total cost of approximately $480 million. Concord Summit Fund-1 will provide the equity capital and obtain structured financing for its facilities. The fund will also provide rescue capital for existing self-storage facilities and equity capital for other strategic real estate investments.
