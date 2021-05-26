Steve Coogan Unveils Spring 2022 U.K., Ireland Tour for ‘Stratagem With Alan Partridge’ – Global Bulletin

Pick of the day: Building Britain’s Biggest Nuclear Power Station. There’s an interesting interlude in the midst of this documentary about the building of Hinkley Point C that delves into the financing of the nuclear power plant. The fact that the deal with the Chinese and French firms putting up the money doesn’t look like a good long-term one for UK consumers somewhat undercuts the grandeur of the engineering. But back to that engineering, and cameras follow the construction of a flood defence system designed to prevent a disaster like the one that befell Fukushima in Japan, while specialists work to uncover Second World War bombs that threaten the installation of the cooling tunnels.