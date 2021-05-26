Cancel
Steve Coogan Unveils Spring 2022 U.K., Ireland Tour for ‘Stratagem With Alan Partridge’ – Global Bulletin

By Jamie Lang
In today’s Global Bulletin, Steve Coogan takes Alan Partridge on the road; Another Screen offers a free, month-long selection of films from Palestinian women filmmakers; Spain gets a “Temptation Island” spinoff show; the Gulf Cooperation Council launches a campaign to bring audiences back to the cinema post-COVID; VIS makes its first reality format deal in the Nordics with SVT; and ITV appoints Kunal Shah as sales director for South Asia.

