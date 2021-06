Afternoon showers, calm seas, beautiful weather, it’s summertime here on the Treasure Coast and it is your time to get out on the water and make some memories. Hope is finally starting to peer over the horizon after a long, windy, and rough winter and spring. Summer brings along with it some of the best fishing there is, and we are going to dive right into what you should be targeting summer 2021 on the beautiful Treasure Coast of Florida.