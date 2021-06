Goodbye America! (originally posted 3/28/20 with one update) The Pied Piper of Hamelin is, whether true or not, instructive. The Pied Piper led the young and naive away from the security of their homes and families to who knows where? Today, the young in America have no recollection, and very little knowledge, if any, of their heritage. The Pilgrims and Puritans who came to America in the 1600’s were seeking religious liberty and opportunity to prosper and escape the feudal system of Europe as well as the tyrannical monarchies from which it was virtually impossible to elevate your economic and social status above that station to which you were born.