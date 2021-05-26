Cancel
Alabama State

Salvation Army leader leaving Mississippi for Alabama post

By WVUA 23
wvua23.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. – The leader of the Salvation Army of Jackson is moving to a new post with the organization in Alabama. WAPT-TV reports that Major Robert Lyle is leaving Mississippi to serve as an area commander for the charity’s Birmingham, Alabama branch. Lyle had been with the Salvation Army...

