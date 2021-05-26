Potawatomi Hotel & Casino dropping many COVID-19 restrictions

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is making a major change to its COVID-19 protocols, but table games and bingo will not return right away.

The Menomonee Valley operation is dropping many of its restrictions on June 1. That's the same day the City of Milwaukee plans to end all public health orders related to COVID.

Calling it a "positive step in getting back to pre-pandemic operation," Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Interim CEO/General Manager, Sheryl Schnering, released a statement this morning.

“As vaccinations continue being administered and infection rates fall in the area, we are following the lead of health experts and local leadership in lifting some of some of the COVID-19 protocols we’ve had in place for almost a year," Schnering said.

While staff will continue to wear masks, guests will no longer face temperature checks, COVID questions, nor be required to wear masks. Unvaccinated guests will be "encouraged" to continue masking. The facility will also continue to operate smoke-free, with only outdoor smoking allowed in designated areas.

Starting June 1, PHC will bring back all of its slot machines.

It's been operating at 50 percent. Potawatomi hopes to open bingo, table games, and restaurants fully soon, but it's working to staff up those operations.

"Those areas of the property will reopen when we reach sufficient staffing levels, which is an on-going process," the statement said.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is working to hire 100 people with openings in food and beverage, security and hotel operations. Click here for more information.

