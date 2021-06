FC Dallas is off to a tough start, with one win from seven matches putting the team at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. After last season’s playoff run and an offseason retool meant to bolster an attack that too often ran out of ideas, it’s been a frustrating beginning to the 2021 season. The good news for FCD is that the team is still less than a quarter through the season and now has time to sit back and take a look at what has gone wrong and what it needs to fix.