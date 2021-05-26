From Loafers to Lightweight Shirts, 8 Summer Vacation Staples We Can’t Wait to Wear
At this point, it almost goes without saying: We miss traveling. And as travel finally begins to re-open for vaccinated travelers in certain parts of the world, we’re reminded of all the joys that come with planning a getaway. Replenishing your resort-wear wardrobe is high on the list of priorities. Particularly after a year of having no place to go, it feels pretty damn good to stock up on destination-specific swag. For those who have forgotten what it feels like to pack a suitcase, we’ve rounded up eight summery staples to buy ahead of your summer travels. Happy shopping, and happy trails.robbreport.com