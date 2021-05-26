Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Shocked’ by How Well This Firming Drugstore Moisturizer Works — and It's 47% Off

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For lots of us, buying a vacuum can feel like a major life decision. And, in fact, a great vacuum can feel life-changing — at least when it comes to how clean your space stays! So it’s no surprise that Amazon reviewers have strong opinions on vacuums, and there are a few that stand out as top favorites. The Toppin 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum is one of them. While it doesn’t come from one of the biggest brands in the vacuum world, it has almost 1,000 five-star ratings, with many reviewers comparing it to a Dyson — just with a much lower price tag. Right now, you can get it for even less since it’s on sale for just $99.99 (normally $129.99), which, according to its loyal fan base and rave reviews, makes it a definite contender to consider if you’re looking for a new cordless stick vacuum.