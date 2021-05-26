Column: For Lollapalooza, Riot Fest, Pitchfork and other fests, it’s back to business as usual for 2021
Another unusual year, but the same old music festivals as before — or at least that is how it appears. Less than a month ago, the prospect of a traditional Chicago summer full of music festivals seemed impossible due to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while new cases of the virus are still reported daily, reduced restrictions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on increased vaccination numbers have made summertime in Chicago a reality for 2021.www.chicagotribune.com