Your Personal Trainer: You can always be better

Now, I don't claim to be an expert in all things celebrity, but I am a personal trainer based in Los Angeles, where have spent a lot of time in the most popular fitness studios in town—the type that exist on the razor's edge of cool-Hollywood chic, frequented by actors, models, and top stuntpeople—and I know a thing or two about how A-Listers train. If your body goals include things such as getting fitter, building strength and muscle endurance, burning calories, and building some lean muscle, and there's at least one exercise trick that I'm seeing taught that you can definitely use at home. In fact, I recommend it.