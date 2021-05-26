Cancel
Your Personal Trainer: You can always be better

By Harry Katcher
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleI just came from watching a deadlift competition here in Ramona. Deadlifting takes strength, mental focus, discipline and ... did I mention strength?. The competition started with weights in the 200-pound range. That was the women’s competition. If I’m not mistaken it went well into the 300s. I was overwhelmingly impressed as it’s been pointed out to me that I am incapable of lifting a laundry basket and carrying it to the washer and dryer. (In my defense, it gets heavy.)

