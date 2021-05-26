Cancel
The CDC's New Mask Guidance May Be Motivating People to Get Vaccinated—But Not for the Reason You Might Think

By Jamie Ducharme
Time
 16 days ago

As demand for vaccinations drops in the U.S., states are turning to increasingly dramatic measures—Dinner with the governor! Multi-million-dollar lotteries!—to convince people to get their shots. But perhaps the boldest incentive yet has come from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which said on May 13 that fully vaccinated people can go maskless, inside and out. The CDC is essentially dangling a carrot: if you get your shot, you can have your regular life back.

time.com
