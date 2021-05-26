Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Johnny Knoxville Says ‘Jackass 4’ Will Be the Franchise’s Final Film

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Q98.5
Q98.5
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been 11 years since the last Jackass movie. Since then one of the core cast members, Ryan Dunn, died in a car crash, seemingly signaling the unofficial end of the series. Finally, after years of saying another movie would never happen, Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine started work on a Jackass 4. The film is basically done, and headed for release in the fall. Knoxville himself is now 50; the Jackasses are all now middle-aged men. So it maybe it goes without saying, but you should prepare yourself now, because Jackass 4 will be the final film in the epic saga.

q985.fm
Q98.5

Q98.5

Waterloo, IA
208
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Q98.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q985.fm/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Bam Margera
Person
Jeff Tremaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#Car Crash#Movie Theaters#Cast Members#Jackass 4#Jackasses#Director Jeff Tremaine#Middle Aged Men#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

"Jackass" Director Says Bam Margera Sent Him & His Kids Death Threats

Bam Margera was fired from Jackass 4 at the beginning of the year and ever since then, director Jeff Tremaine says that he has been receiving disturbing text messages from the actor/stuntman. The longtime collaborators have been at odds this year since Margera's firing, which allegedly happened after the actor broke the clause of his contract. It has escalated so severely that their issues were brought to court. A restraining order has been granted, which means that Margera legally needs to stay 100 yards away from Tremaine, his wife, and his kids. He will also be forced to stop sending threatening text messages.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Wrong' franchise to debut three-part film series

June 3 (UPI) -- LMN's Wrong franchise will debut its first-ever movie series event titled Keeping Up With The Joneses starting July 8. The three-pack of films will debut on LMN for three consecutive Thursdays. Produced by Hybrid and executive produced by Vivia A. Fox, the series stars Fox as...
MoviesE! Online

Why Chad Michael Murray Is the Perfect Person to Play Wickedly Charming Ted Bundy

Watch: Chad Michael Murray's PSA for High School Heartthrobs. Chad Michael Murray may be a dream man, but now he's taking on the stuff of nightmares. After shedding his One Tree Hill heartthrob persona to play a cult leader in Riverdale, Murray is set to portray real-life serial killer Ted Bundy in Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman. His rep confirmed the casting exclusively to E! News. Per Screen Daily, the film "follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase 'serial killer.'"
Moviesimdb.com

Cameron Boyce’s Final Film ‘Runt’ to Hit Theaters in Fall 2021

Cameron Boyce’s final film “Runt” will hit theaters this Fall after 1091 Pictures acquired the North American rights to the feature thriller, the distributor announced Tuesday. Nicole Elizabeth Berger, Aramis Knight, Cyrus Arnold, Jason Patric and Tichina Arnold also star in the directorial debut of William Coakley, based on a...
Moviesmoviehole.net

LaLaurie Mansion, Kingpin 2, She-Hulk, Fletch, Zoey, Sam & Kate

Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek will star in Darren Le Gallo’s directorial debut “Sam & Kate”.Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk also star in the film, which Le Gallo’s partner Amy Adams will executive produce. The film follows a life-affirming family comedy-drama film that takes place in a small town in...
Video Gameseventhubs.com

Johnny Cage's voice actor for Mortal Kombat 11 says 'it's good to be back' in front of WB Water Tower

As of right now, it's not entirely clear what NetherRealm Studios is working on. Earlier this year, NetherRealm Studios employees reported that they were working on something involving a motion capture studio. Initial impressions seem to suggest that this was for "Kombat Pack 3," but the recent Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate patch that came before E3 2021 has led fans to now believe otherwise.
Musicnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Country music's Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee coming to WinnaVegas

Jun. 2—SLOAN, Iowa. — Country music artists Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee will be bringing their 40th anniversary "Urban Cowboy Reunion" tour to WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., on June 11. Gilley, a country pianist and singer, racked up 16 number one hits, including "City Lights" and "Roomful of...
Moviesramascreen.com

1091 Pictures Acquires North American Rights To Cameron Boyce’s Final Film, RUNT

1091 Pictures announced today it has acquired North American distribution rights to the feature thriller RUNT. The film tells the story of a group of neglected and misguided high-school seniors who are pulled into a downward cycle of violence as all of the adults in their lives fail to be engaged or helpful when needed. RUNT stars Cameron Boyce (Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise, HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher), alongside co-stars Nicole Elizabeth Berger (Clover), Aramis Knight (Into The Badlands), Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Trinkets), Cyrus Arnold (8-BIT Christmas, Just Beyond), Jason Patric (Rush), Charlie Gillespie (Julie and The Phantoms) and Tichina Arnold (The Last Black Man in San Francisco). The film marks the directorial debut of William Coakley, based on a script by Coakley, Christian Van Gregg, and Armand Constantine. RUNT will be released in theaters and on digital platforms this fall.
Moviesnewpaper24.com

Marvel or X-Males, Spider-Man vs. Batman, Star Wars or Harry Potter: which of Hollywood’s 27 greatest film franchises did the critics like finest, in accordance with Metacritic? – NEWPAPER24

Marvel or X-Males, Spider-Man vs. Batman, Star Wars or Harry Potter: which of Hollywood’s 27 greatest film franchises did the critics like finest, in accordance with Metacritic?. 2021-04-03 01:00:12. Over the previous decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has constructed an expansive roster of movies whereas elevating the industrial expectations for...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Spiral Director Says There Are No Plans To Stop The Saw Franchise

The Saw franchise has never lain dormant for too long, with the longest gap being the seven years between the gimmicky 3D effort and Jigsaw, so it’s hardly a surprise to hear that there are no plans for the long-running horror series to draw to a close, especially when Spiral has recently seen it become one of just a few brands in the genre’s history to join the illustrious billion-dollar club.