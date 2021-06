Temple Run! The Imangi Studios game hit the scene in 2011 and took over the mobile game world, amassing over 2 billion downloads since its launch. A game that breeds a certain kind of focus and skill that makes you hungry for more, hungry to beat your high score. The kind of game where you think that sitting in a certain position or using a certain finger makes a difference in your performance because that is the degree of attention to detail that Temple Run brings out of its players. I personally have played Temple Run consistently since I was 11 years old. And not to brag, but my high score is 24,624,959.