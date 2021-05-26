‘Sandman’ Netflix Series Adds 12 to Cast, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Fry
The cast of “The Sandman” series at Netflix continues to grow, with 12 new additions to the cast being announced. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt will all join the show. They join previously announced series lead Tom Sturridge and fellow cast members Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar.variety.com