‘Sandman’ Netflix Series Adds 12 to Cast, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Fry

It's been over two years since Avengers: Endgame hit theatres, but that doesn't mean the movie still isn't a hot topic on social media. When the film's anniversary happened last month, some of the MCU stars took to Instagram and Twitter to honor the occasion. While many people are still showing the movie love, others are still pointing out problems they have with the plot. In fact, one person took to Twitter to call out an early scene in the movie, but some fans weren't having it. One such person was comedian and actor, Patton Oswalt, who jumped to the film's defense.