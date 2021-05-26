Five new businesses coming to Oak Court Mall this summer

Memphis, Tenn. — This summer, shoppers will have more options when visiting the Oak Court Mall.

The Oak Court Mall is bouncing back from the pandemic with the opening of five, new locally owned businesses this summer.

Three new retailers, a new dining option and a dance studio are set to open to customers in the coming weeks.

“I think it’s great the mall is expanding,” Nathan Sawyer of Memphis said.

Sawyer has been coming to the Oak Court Mall for years. He’s watched shops come and go.

“I like to see the mall kind of get back to itself after the pandemic,” he said. “It’s nice to see.”

One of the new retailers is Pink Label Lashes, owned by Kuyeria Dowsing.

Her studio selling self-application eyelash kits opened for business on May 15.

I think the people have been waiting for this,” Dowsing said. I don’t know what I’ve been doing online for all these years. All I needed was to be in a convenient location.”

In June, L.Y.E. Academy, a local dance studio for dancers to train and perform, will also open in the mall.

In July, Great Scensations, a fragrance and household items shop will open.

The mall will also add a Mrembo vending machine for customers looking to purchase hair extensions.

Additionally, a new eatery called Taste a Piece of Peace is set to open in the food court.

“New businesses are good for tourism and excitement,” David Moore of Memphis said. “It might make me want to go back to the mall now.”

“Let’s get out, support these businesses and hopefully people will get out and start enjoying things how they used to,” Sawyer said.

General manager of the mall Carmen King said they’re excited to welcome these new retailers.

In a statement, she said, ‘To meet shopper demand, we’re committed to delivering the right combination of retailers, dining, and entertainment to keep shoppers returning often.”

