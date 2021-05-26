4 insights to clarify your purpose

We can quit our jobs or our degrees, but we can’t quit our life purpose. So our real task in life is to discover our unique life purpose. The challenge in finding our purpose is that we are programmed to continually look for the linear and simple answer. But often the answer lies somewhere on the winding road of small and seemingly insignificant choices we’ve made along the way. Here’s the other thing, we may not have known where those choices, hobbies and fascinations were leading, but our soul did.