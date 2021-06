After a difficult year and an act of selflessness, a Grand Forks firefighter has been recognized as the National VFW's Firefighter of the Year. Grand Forks Fire Captain Logan Schonert was recognized as the VFW's North Dakota Firefighter of the Year last April, and this month was selected from a group of winners throughout the U.S. as the national award's recipient. He was honored in a brief ceremony last Friday, May 7, at the Grand Forks Fire Department.