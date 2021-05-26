Lake of the Ozarks video is a spectacular FPV romp
There’s been a real trend recently with awesome CineWhoop-style videos. And we’ve just seen another that’s high up on the “Awesome” chart. You know the kind of video we’re talking about, where an FPV drone, usually a small CineWhoop or TinyWhoop-style device, takes us on a little narrative: the story of a place and a moment in time. There’s always some great piloting between connected locations as the entire vista/story is unveiled. There’s also, generally, some audio post-production, as if the drone were eavesdropping while it flew past the subjects.dronedj.com