Lake of the Ozarks video is a spectacular FPV romp

You’ve seen the viral bowling alley video by now. And the one you’re about to see is, in our opinion, just as good. It even involves a couple of very slick tricks. This video (such as this one colleague Ishveena Singh wrote about) is a clever piece of marketing. It reveals a story – which happens to highlight the features and offerings of a commercial operation. It’s smart: You get to watch a well-executed video with viral potential, all while being exposed to imagery that’s intended to show you a great facility where you just might want to book your wedding.