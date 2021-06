Air rifle shooting and hunting has been growing in popularity but it isn’t the world of the simple bb gun. Today’s airguns are sophisticated and efficient tools. To get the inside track on what people need to know when getting involved in the sport and selecting the best air rifles for hunting, I interviewed Tyler Patner, product manager for Pyramyd Air, one of the largest air gun retailers in the world. Read on to find out how to select the best ai rifle for your type of hunting whether that’s big game or small, or you can listen to the full interview below.