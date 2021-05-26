Mom’s sneaky juice box hack gets baby to take medicine without a clue: ‘You, ma’am, are genius’

I was fortunate to grow up in a home with an amazing mother who also happened to be an amazing teacher. As a child, this meant, generally speaking, when I was home so was my mom. My memories of summer are glorious – trips to the park, museum, zoo, my grandmother’s pool, camps (if and when I wanted to attend). The icing on the proverbial cake was that many of these memories were also made with my best friends. Their parents worked through summer so they spent time with us on our adventures. At the time I never truly processed all of this. I mean, I knew their moms were at work, but never really considered how fortunate I was to spend my entire summer with mine. This was all I ever knew. When I was in elementary school and decided I was going to become a doctor when I grew up, it never occurred to me that someday I would have children of my own who would have summer breaks of their own. In my profession of choice, as with many working moms, I would not have a summer vacation to spend with my future children.