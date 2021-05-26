Cancel
Perhaps the Shortest Standing Opinion You'll Ever Read

By Jonathan H. Adler
Reason.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Census is behind schedule. It failed to meet the December 31, 2020 deadline for reporting its results to the President, as well as the March 31, 2021 deadline for reporting census-based redistricting data. Concerned about the reporting delay, and its effect on decennial redistricting, Ohio sued. In 2018...

A lawsuit filed this week over Illinois' new legislative district lines is a preview of what's sure to be a litigious and tense second half of the year for mapmakers. While Illinois has made more progress than most states, the redistricting process in the Prairie State is far from over. Full census data has not yet been released due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, many states are facing impossible redistricting deadlines — some of them constitutionally mandated. If adjustments aren't made soon, courts will have to step in and draw temporary maps for upcoming elections.
