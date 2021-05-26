Perhaps the Shortest Standing Opinion You'll Ever Read

Doctor Hooman Noorchashm is one of the country's leading immunologists. He’s also a surgeon. He's held appointments at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and the Philadelphia VA. He's written dozens of peer-reviewed articles in publications like The New England Journal of Medicine and the Journal of Immunology. He has every possible credential in his field. In other words, by any measure, including the measures now being used to justify censorship in Silicon Valley, Doctor Hooman Noorchashm is unquestionably an "expert." We invited Doctor Noorchashm on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss a new report from health officials in Israel that has profound implications for young people in the United States.