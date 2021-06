A 16-year-old Pine Beach boy was struck by a javelin in his right thigh Tuesday near the track and field training area at Donovan Catholic High School, police said. New Jersey's top high school track & field official has ordered reviews by meet officials of safety protocols after a Pine Beach teen's impalement by a javelin at a Toms River high school track meet this week. The student-athlete is "doing well and will return to school soon," school officials said.