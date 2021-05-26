Biden’s ATF Pick Faces Senate Test

David Chipman, appearing in the Senate today, would be ATF’s first confirmed head since 2015. The longtime bureau agent-turned-gun reform advocate will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning alongside five other Biden nominees. The proceedings will stream here. Where Chipman stands on the issues: He’s drawn support from state Democratic attorneys general alongside the ire of gun rights groups and Republicans. As we reported last month, the 22-year veteran of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives supports a stronger regulatory role for the agency that has for years been plagued by underfunding, questionable priorities, and successful National Rifle Association-backed efforts to stymie its power. 🚨Watch this space:🚨 Tomorrow, we’re publishing a major investigation about the agency Chipman is hoping to lead — a crucial part of the Biden administration plans to enact its gun violence prevention agenda.