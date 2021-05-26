Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Biden’s ATF Pick Faces Senate Test

By Tom Kutsch
thetrace.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Chipman, appearing in the Senate today, would be ATF’s first confirmed head since 2015. The longtime bureau agent-turned-gun reform advocate will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning alongside five other Biden nominees. The proceedings will stream here. Where Chipman stands on the issues: He’s drawn support from state Democratic attorneys general alongside the ire of gun rights groups and Republicans. As we reported last month, the 22-year veteran of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives supports a stronger regulatory role for the agency that has for years been plagued by underfunding, questionable priorities, and successful National Rifle Association-backed efforts to stymie its power. 🚨Watch this space:🚨 Tomorrow, we’re publishing a major investigation about the agency Chipman is hoping to lead — a crucial part of the Biden administration plans to enact its gun violence prevention agenda.

www.thetrace.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Minneapolis Police#Fbi#Guns#Democratic Lawmakers#Fbi#Atf#Republicans#House#Ap#Capitol#Data Point 40 Percent#Guardian#Firearms#Politico Reports#Gun Rights#Gun Violence#Law Enforcement Agencies#Shootings#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate confirms first Muslim American federal judge

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the first Muslim American to serve as a federal judge in U.S. history. Senators voted 81-16 to confirm Zahid N. Quraishi to serve as a district judge for the district court of New Jersey. Thirty two Republicans joined with Democrats to confirm him. "Mr. Quraishi...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

The Democratic Senators Hiding Behind Joe Manchin

It was March 5, right before the Senate’s doomed vote to raise the minimum wage to $15, and, as usual, Sen. Joe Manchin was the center of attention. But there was no need for reporters to swarm the West Virginia moderate. On that day, he was far from the only Democrat who’d give the thumbs-down to a progressive priority. Seven other Democratic senators would vote the same way—and draw far less recognition or criticism.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies in Congress

Garland immediately urged policy change to require federal agents to wear body cameras. Attorney General Merrick Garland says that when he learned that federal law enforcement agents were not required to wear body cameras, he promptly resolved the issue. "When I first got in and learned that we were not...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

AOC begs Biden, Dems to stop playing ‘patty-cake’ with Senate GOP

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Wednesday that the Biden administration and Senate Democrats should stop playing “patty-cake” with Republicans and “move now” on an infrastructure bill that includes proposals to deal with climate change. The self-described democratic socialist shared a tweet from Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) reacting to a Politico...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pavlich: Democrat senators must oppose Chipman's ATF nomination

In an effort to bury President Biden ’s dubious nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) recently combined the confirmation hearing for David Chipman — a longtime gun control activist — with three other nominees for different positions within the federal government. This gave senators just five minutes to ask Chipman about his record and plans for the bureau.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Biden ends infrastructure negotiations with Republican senators

Washington — President Biden ended negotiations with Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Republicans over infrastructure legislation, telling Capito Tuesday that the latest GOP offer didn't "meet the essential needs of our country" to fix roads and bridges, prepare the nation for a future reliant on clean energy and create jobs, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Senate Dems get to work confirming Biden's court nominees

Just 10 days after President Joe Biden's inauguration, NBC News reported that the new White House team and Senate Democrats were "embarking on a mission to shape the courts after Republicans overhauled them in the last four years." That mission took an important step forward today. The Senate is set...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden's vaccination goal faces roadblocks in the South

President Biden's push to get 70% of Americans vaccinated by the Fourth of July is hitting roadblocks, even with million-dollar lotteries and free beer. Sixty-two percent of U.S. adults had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of last week. This week, it's inched up to almost 64%.