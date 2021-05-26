Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Some Ruger LCR Revolvers Use a Very Special Type of Bullet

By Caleb Larson
19fortyfive.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough not the oldest of the United States’ firearm companies, Ruger has established itself as one of the largest American firearms firms and benefits from a reputation for quality. Semi-automatic pistols, single-shot rifles, bolt-action, and semi-automatic rifles — the company makes a wide array of firearms. And although revolvers are not exactly the newest in firearm design, the company offers quite a few of high-quality revolvers.

www.19fortyfive.com
View All 14 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcr#Steel Design#American#Lcr#Federal Magnum#Defense#Russian#European#German
Related
19fortyfive.com

The Ruger Precision Rifle Is Revolutionary for Two Big Reasons

The Ruger precision rifle, or RPR, is revolutionary in that it brought long-distance shooting to the average gun enthusiast for a good price. The rifle is built to be reminiscent of an AR-15, and comes with so many features that even beginners will be giddy with excitement. After getting to shoot an RPR Gen III, I compiled a quick list of my favorite features to help all of you on the rocks to make the decision.
dukessportshop.com

Ruger 10/22 Charger Threaded Barrel 22 LR 04923

Ruger’s 22 Charger is great for plinking. This semi-automatic pistol features a 10″ cold hammer-forged barrel with ultra-precise rifling for exceptional accuracy, longevity, and easy cleaning. The factory-installed Picatinny rail provides ample room for your optics. The barrel has 1/2″-28″ threads which accepts most suppressors and flash hiders, and includes a factory-installed thread protector. The standard A2-style grip can be easily changed for any MSR grip, and the BX-15 magazine’s 15-round capacity is the perfect length when shooting with the included adjustable bipod, prone or from the bench. This Charger model has a standard stock with a black finish.