Starting next Tuesday, vaccinated Californians will be able to go mask-free in most settings. As the state gears up to reopen businesses without capacity restrictions on June 15th, it will align its mask guidance with that of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those changes will pave the way for fully vaccinated residents to cast off their face coverings during the majority of everyday activities, while those who are not vaccinated must keep wearing them indoors.