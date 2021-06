For most of my life I have been terrified of amusement parks. It’s not the roller coasters, as much as the immersion of physically being in uncanny space. I am told that when I was young I ran out of Ripley’s Believe It or Not and was almost hit by a car. I guess that’s just trauma. Yet, despite this fear I have retained a deep yearning all my life to continue experiencing them. Rather than actually going, I have spent a large amount of time watching videos on YouTube of riders’ perspectives. In the last year, this has taken the form of me watching all Kevin Perjurer’s Defunctland video essay series on YouTube, which narrates stories of the most famous failures in theme park history. As a result, I also felt inspired to go back to some of my favorite theme park manager games. However, as I have continued to spend more time building and learning about these spaces, I kept running into a similar theme: the propagation of the “great creative executive” figure.