Netflix's Sandman Show Adds Lots Of New Cast Members

By Dan Auty
Gamespot
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA host of new names have been added to the cast of the upcoming Netflix series The Sandman. The show is the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved comic book. The series has added some high profile names to its already impressive cast. These include Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Killing Eve) in the role of Death, Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who, Victoria) as Desire, Joely Richardson (Color Out of Space) as Ethel Cripps, Stephen Fry (Bones, Veep) as Gilbert, David Thewlis (Wonder Woman) as John Dee, and Patton Oswalt (MODOK, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as the voice of Matthew the Raven. Check out the full list of new cast members below:

