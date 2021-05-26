Netflix's Sandman Show Adds Lots Of New Cast Members

We’re halfway through 2021, but that doesn’t mean Netflix or the anime studios are slowing down. Here’s a look at what we can look forward to in the rest of the year. Between news releases about live-action Cowboy Bebop and the long-awaited North American releases of anime films, you may have missed all of the anime still to come to Netflix in 2021. The year is only half over, and as early as this week we can expect even more new anime to come.