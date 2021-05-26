Cancel
Digital Banking: Varo Bank Adds Cashback Perks for Customers

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article the first Fintech in the US to become a fully chartered national bank, has added a new “Perks” program for customers. According to a release, Perks offers rewards of up to 15% Cashback from local and national merchants. The new program is set to expand to include exclusive offers for Varo’s most engaged customers that are personalized based on daily spending patterns.

