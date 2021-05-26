Cancel
POTUS

White House finalizing plans for Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth

By CNN Newsource
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House is finalizing plans for President Joe Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth during his first trip abroad next month, a US official said Wednesday. This face-to-face greeting, during which Biden would be joined by first lady Jill Biden, is expected to take place before the President leaves the United Kingdom following the Group of 7 summit and heads to Brussels for a NATO meeting on June 14. He is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladmir Putin on June 16 in Switzerland.

Joe Biden
Queen Elizabeth
Jill Biden
Switzerland
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden to host Afghan president at White House on Friday

The White House announced on Sunday that President Biden will host Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the visit would emphasize the "enduring partnership" between the two countries as the U.S. prepares to withdraw the last remaining American troops in Afghanistan.
POTUSCBS News

Biden's dog Champ has died, White House says

The White House on Saturday announced the death of Champ, one of President Joe Biden's dogs. Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement that the 13-year-old German Shepherd "passed away peacefully at home." "He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden describes Queen Elizabeth II as ‘very gracious’ after tea at Windsor Castle

Few figures on the international stage have been in the game longer than President Biden, but one of them is Queen Elizabeth II. Nearly 40 years ago after the two first met when he was a U.S. senator, the British monarch received Mr. Biden as well as first lady Jill Biden at an official ceremony Sunday followed by tea at Windsor Castle, the final stop on his trip to England for the Group of Seven economic summit.
POTUSNPR

Biden Has Private Visit With Queen Elizabeth II, Who 'Reminded Me Of My Mother'

President Biden has become the 13th U.S. president to meet Queen Elizabeth II, holding a private visit Sunday at Windsor Castle. After being greeted under a covered dais in the castle's quadrangle, the president and first lady Jill Biden stood with the queen as the U.S. national anthem was played. Biden then inspected the guard of honor, returned to the dais, and watched a military march before heading inside for tea with the queen in the State Apartments at Windsor Castle.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

President Biden meets the queen at Windsor Castle

CARBIS BAY, England — President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met Queen Elizabeth II for tea at Windsor Castle on Sunday, concluding the U.K. leg of their first overseas presidential trip. After a three-day summit with Group of Seven leaders in Carbis Bay, in southwest England, the Bidens went...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

The One U.S. President That Queen Elizabeth Never Met

Joe Biden will become the 13th out of the 14 U.S. presidents to meet Queen Elizabeth II during her reign—with just one having not sat down with the monarch. The president will be fresh out of a grueling three days of G7 meetings when he arrives at Windsor Castle for tea on Sunday.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden offers condolences to Queen Elizabeth on late Prince Philip’s 100th birthday

President Biden on Thursday offered his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been the 100th birthday of her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April. Biden made the public comments — ahead of his announcement that the US is providing 500 million doses of COVID vaccine — after a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his first trip abroad as president. Biden is scheduled to meet with the Queen on Sunday.
POTUSUS News and World Report

White House Says Biden-Putin Meeting Not a Reward but Good Way to Manage Ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's planned meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is not a "reward" for Putin but instead the most effective way to hear directly from him to understand and manage the differences between Washington and Moscow, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Champ, Joe Biden’s German shepherd and ‘sweet, good boy’, dies aged 13

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden announced Saturday that Champ, their 13-year-old German Shepherd, had died. “Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” they said in a statement.