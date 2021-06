Future updates to iOS will be offered as two options, letting users choose to gain all the new features in iOS 15 or solely security updates on iOS 14. Apple has announced that it is revamping how iOS software updates are issued. Instead of a single download that a user can elect to install or not, forthcoming updates will be released with a choice of two options. — "iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app," said Apple in apreview of iOS 15. "You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it's released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates."