Europa League final bold predictions: Can Emery exploit a Maguire absence in Manchester United-Villarreal?

By James Benge
CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday's Europa League final will see continental heritage face off against relative newcomers when Manchester United take the field against Villarreal in Gdansk. The latter are competing in their first ever European final while United are seasoned competitors at this stage of the season, going for their seventh major honor and another Europa League trophy to follow the one they raised in 2017.

Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Harry Maguire remains sidelined as Manchester United host Liverpool

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is sidelined for Thursday’s rearranged Premier League clash against Liverpool. The 28-year-old sustained ankle ligament damage against Aston Villa on Sunday and watched from the stands against Leicester on Tuesday, when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 10 changes. Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain out...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd manager Solskjaer: Of course we missed Maguire!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Harry Maguire's presence was missed in the loss to Liverpool on Thursday. United went down 4-2 without their centre-back and captain, who suffered ankle ligament damage in the win over Aston Villa last weekend. Asked about Maguire after the game, Solskjaer said: "Everyone would miss their...
UEFATribal Football

Villarreal coach Emery calls for LaLiga assistance ahead of Europa League final

Villarreal coach Unai Emery has called for assistance from LaLiga in their preparations for the Europa League final against Manchester United. Villarreal play Real Madrid on Matchday 38 which is scheduled for Sunday, May 23, yet the Europa League final takes place in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday, May 26. "The...
SoccerTraverse City Record-Eagle

English FA Cup Champions

1875—Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1876—Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1886—Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 draw) 1889—Preston North End 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. 1890—Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1. 1891—Blackburn 3, Notts County 1. 1892—West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2. 1893—Wolverhampton...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Gary Neville compares Harry Maguire to Roy Keane as Liverpool fire four past Man United

Gary Neville wasn’t the only one who could see the glaring lack of composure in Manchester United’s defence in the absence of Harry Maguire on Thursday night. The rescheduled Premier League clash against Liverpool got underway despite a repeat of fan protests at Old Trafford and it was the visitors who got the last laugh as Jurgen Klopp’s side took all three points against their fierce rivals.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Leicester City pair Wesley Fofana and Hamza Choudhury wave the Palestinian flag in demonstration of solidarity with those caught in the conflict with Israel as the Foxes celebrated their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea

Leicester City duo Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana held up a Palestinian flag after their side clinched the FA Cup with a dramatic victory over Chelsea. The Foxes secured their first ever FA Cup thanks to a brilliant long-range strike from Youri Tielemans, as a late VAR call overruled what looked to be a late equaliser from former Leicester man Ben Chilwell.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Solskjaer upbeat on Man Utd captain Maguire making Euro final

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful of Harry Maguire being fit for the Europa League final. United meet Villarreal in Gdansk in ten days' time. Solskjaer said of his injured captain: "Hopefully we can have good news early but I'll give it a while on Harry,. "He's shown...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Solskjaer previews consequential clash

Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Thursday for a clash with wider implications than just bragging rights in their historic rivalry. United know that a win would seal second place in the league, their joint-highest finish since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, while also knowing that a win would all but end Liverpool’s hopes of a Champions League finish this season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Arsenal insist they have not received takeover bid for the club despite interest from Spotify founder Daniel Ek backed by club legends Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal insist that there have been no bids for the club despite the flurry of activity that has surrounded Spotify founder and billionaire Daniel Ek expressing his interest in a takeover. Club legend Thierry Henry has publicly backed the Swedish billionaire’s plans for the club and fellow Invincibles, Patrick Vieira...