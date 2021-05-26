Europa League final bold predictions: Can Emery exploit a Maguire absence in Manchester United-Villarreal?
Wednesday's Europa League final will see continental heritage face off against relative newcomers when Manchester United take the field against Villarreal in Gdansk. The latter are competing in their first ever European final while United are seasoned competitors at this stage of the season, going for their seventh major honor and another Europa League trophy to follow the one they raised in 2017.www.cbssports.com