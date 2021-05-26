Cancel
Energy Industry

NC Utilities Commission approves new rate plan for Duke Energy Carolinas

By Dave Kovaleski
dailyenergyinsider.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) approved a new rate plan for Duke Energy Carolinas. The new rates will see electric service increase by an average of 0.7 percent for residential customers, starting June 1. The typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per month will see their bill go up less than $2.00 per month, up to $106.25 from the current $104.54, over the next two years. The average rate increase will be 0.5 percent for commercial customers and 0.3 percent for industrial customers.

