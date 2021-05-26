NC Utilities Commission approves new rate plan for Duke Energy Carolinas

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) –Today, the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) took the first step in adopting an alternative form of regulation for Pepco. Beginning with Pepco’s June 2016 rate application (Formal Case No. 1139), the Commission expressed our intention to explore whether an alternative to the traditional cost of service ratemaking should be implemented in the District to encourage service improvements, management innovation, operational efficiencies, and less frequent rate increase requests. Given the expenses of traditional utility regulation, as well as the deployment of distributed energy resources (DERs) and grid modernization efforts in the District, the Commission indicated that it would allow Pepco to include in its next rate case a request for AFORs, including a multiyear rate (MRP) proposal emphasizing that our focus in considering any alternative mechanism will include a review of the benefits that accrue to customers as opposed to solely focusing on the utility.