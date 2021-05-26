Large East End apartment complex sells for $78M

Demolition recently began at the old Courthouse Shadows retail center on U.S. 41 East in East Naples. A 300-unit apartment complex will be built in place of the former Publix-anchored inline center and the vacant freestanding OfficeMax store and Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. The first apartments are targeted for delivery there in September 2022, according to developer Johnson Development Associates. All of the Courthouse Shadows’ outparcels fronting the East Trail will remain operating as the old structures come down and new apartments take shape behind them. Starbucks drive-thru, That Taco Place restaurant, the Chevron gas station and Dunkin’ continue doing business there.