Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Large East End apartment complex sells for $78M

By Marty Finley
Posted by 
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The complex offers high-end amenities and modern apartments. A Boston-based multifamily investment firm is increasing its holdings in Kentucky with this large acquisition.

www.bizjournals.com
Louisville Business First

Louisville Business First

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East End#Apartment Complex#Investment Firm#Boston#Modern Apartments#High End Amenities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
West Dundee, ILrejournals.com

Pensam acquires 260-unit residential development in West Dundee

Pensam, a national multifamily real estate investment firm managing over $3 billion in assets across its equity and lending platforms, has acquired 1900 at Canterfield, a 260-unit stabilized multifamily community located in West Dundee, Illinois. Built in 2018, the property is located half a mile north of Interstate 90 providing...
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Expansion Plans for Apartment Complex Approved

The Southern Pines Town Council unanimously approved a preliminary development plan for a proposed expansion of the Legends at Morganton Park apartment complex during Tuesday’s regular business meeting. Caviness & Cates, a Fayetteville-based builder, developed the initial complex in 2012, which features 288 luxury apartments, a children’s play area, clubhouse...
Columbus, OHDublin Villager

Affordable-housing apartment complex in the works for Whitehall

Developers continue to be bullish on the Whitehall real-estate market. The $25 million Enclave on Main project is a 4-story, 102-unit apartment complex set to occupy the corner of Main Street and Maplewood Avenue. The Woda Cooper Cos. Inc., based in Columbus' Brewery District, is seeking a rezoning of three...
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Augusta-financed 'Beacon Station' apartment complex to sell

Augusta is getting most of its money back on Beacon Station, but the new owner of the apartment complex remains unknown. The 221-unit apartment complex opened 18 months ago at the site of a former foundry, just across a CSX line from the Dental College of Georgia, and Housing and Community Development Director Hawthorne Welcher said current occupancy is around 93%, “right where you want to be.”
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Epoch on Eagle apartment complex to host ribbon-cutting

Epoch on Eagle, a new 358-unit apartment complex near the University of North Texas, will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. Located at 903 Ave. C at Eagle Drive, the development offers studio, one- and two-bedroom "boutique living" for students and professionals. Epoch is partnering with the Denton Chamber of Commerce to host the ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m., after which the property will host the chamber's June mixer from 5-7 p.m.
La Grande, ORPosted by
La Grande Observer

Apartment complex projected to finish ahead of schedule

LA GRANDE — Progress on a new apartment complex previously home to The Observer is nearing completion more quickly than expected, according to CB Development Group project manager Jason Pennington. “Everything’s been going pretty smooth,” he said. “There’s some covered parking and other stuff on the outside that still has...
Real EstatePosted by
Louisville Business First

Real estate Leads - May 28, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
Spring Valley, CASan Diego Business Journal

Spring Valley Apartment Complex Sold

A Spring Valley apartment complex has been sold for nearly $10.8 million. 8914 Delrose, LLC sold Lanai Village, 8914-8926 Delrose Ave., to Twelve Management Group, LLC. Built in 1965 on a 50,081 square-foot lot, the 32,944-square-feet Lanai Village has 48 apartments – 26 one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments, and 22 two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments.
Naples, FLgulfshorebusiness.com

Courthouse Shadows demolition makes way for apartment complex in East Naples

Demolition recently began at the old Courthouse Shadows retail center on U.S. 41 East in East Naples. A 300-unit apartment complex will be built in place of the former Publix-anchored inline center and the vacant freestanding OfficeMax store and Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. The first apartments are targeted for delivery there in September 2022, according to developer Johnson Development Associates. All of the Courthouse Shadows’ outparcels fronting the East Trail will remain operating as the old structures come down and new apartments take shape behind them. Starbucks drive-thru, That Taco Place restaurant, the Chevron gas station and Dunkin’ continue doing business there.
Hillview, KYPioneer News

Hillview apartment complex seeks rezoning

HILLVIEW - Tanyard Park Place has been a successful and well-received apartment complex in northern Bullitt County. The owners of the complex, WM Bullitt IV, would like to expand the current footprint. The proposal to rezone 1.7 acres from B-1 Highway Business to R-3 Residential cleared the first hurdle recently.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Vintage Vegas apartment complex sold

Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group, a real estate investment, development and asset management company, has acquired Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas. The apartment community is at 2635-2655 Sherwood St. and is the fourth they have acquired in this neighborhood. “Sherwood Palms was...
Wilmington, NCWECT

Developer looking to build large apartment complex along Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A developer is seeking to rezone a property along Carolina Beach Road in order to build an apartment complex. Thompson Thrift Development Inc. is looking to have 6124 Carolina Beach Road rezoned from Regional Business to Residential Multi-Family Moderate Density. The parcel is located next to Saltwater Marine between Sanders Road and Beau Rivage Drive.
Elgin, ILChicago Tribune

Elgin council OKs Bella Casa Square apartment complex, bringing first new development to city’s east side in years

Bella Casa Square, the first major development on Elgin’s east side in decades, has won the approval of the Elgin City Council. Bella Casa, which translated means “beautiful house,” will be a six-building complex on Summit Street, west of Waverly Drive, that will have 13,000 square feet of commercial space and 151 one- and two- bedroom apartments.
La Crosse, WIwizmnews.com

Apartment complex for King Street rejected by 2 committees

A proposed apartment complex on King Street is being turned down for now, because of complaints that it wouldn’t fit in with the Washburn neighborhood. Two La Crosse city committees, meeting back-to-back on Tuesday, denied a zoning change to allow a 16-unit building on the 11-hundred block of King, near West Avenue.