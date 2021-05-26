Large East End apartment complex sells for $78M
The complex offers high-end amenities and modern apartments. A Boston-based multifamily investment firm is increasing its holdings in Kentucky with this large acquisition.www.bizjournals.com
The complex offers high-end amenities and modern apartments. A Boston-based multifamily investment firm is increasing its holdings in Kentucky with this large acquisition.www.bizjournals.com
The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville