Everton & Tottenham interested in Wilfried Zaha

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton and Tottenham are considering moves for Wilfried Zaha, although Crystal Palace are keen to keep hold of their star man. Zaha has made no secret of his desire to leave Palace in recent years, with Arsenal making a £40m bid for the winger back in 2019. Following this protracted saga the forward endured a poor campaign but he has returned to form this season, top-scoring for the Eagles with 11 goals and also registering two assists.

