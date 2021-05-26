Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Versailles, OH

Versailles’ American Legion announces Centennial Celebration

By Erik Martin
Daily Advocate
 16 days ago

VERSAILLES — The American Legion Post #435 located in Versailles received its charter on July 20, 1921. Members of the post are planning a 100-year celebration to be held July 16 and 17, 2021. A public ceremony at 7 p.m. will begin the weekend jubilee. The program will include presentation of colors and an Honor Guard Salute to the Legion’s deceased members. Everyone is invited to socialize and join in an entertaining evening of Karaoke in the Bunker.

www.dailyadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Versailles, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#War Veterans#Karaoke#Centennial Celebration#The American Legion Post#Congress#The Versailles Vets Club#Commemorative T Shirts#Rsvp#Brats#Presentation#Entertainment#Hamburgers#July#Membership#World War#Assorted Desserts#War Weary Veterans#Potato Salad#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Englewood, OHSidney Daily News

Didier wins truck, $1,000 scholarship

ENGLEWOOD – Nicholas Didier, a Versailles High School senior enrolled in the heating ventilation and air conditioning program at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, was a very excited young man the evening of May 12. He was the winner of the We Build the USA TOOLS Scholarship. This scholarship...
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Summer Manufacturing Camp for jr. high students

DARKE COUNTY — Do you know a student entering 7th or 8th grade? One who is interested in science, engineering, design, or marketing? Or one that likes to know how things work or how things are made?. Students from Darke County entering 7th or 8th grade are invited to participate...
Versailles, OHDaily Advocate

Food for thought — and family

Cooking continually goes through a myriad of changes, making cookbooks always in demand, from crock pot meals, stir fry specialties, baking and grilling with gas, cooking with air fryers, deep fryers, microwaves, Insta pots, etc. Food is an enjoyable, as well as necessary part of life. Food might possibly deserve the title of being a universal language or currency since everyone needs food for survival.
Versailles, OHSidney Daily News

New chicken eating contest planned

VERSAILLES — Bowlerstore.com and VTOWN Tigers have announced a new Poultry Days event. How fast can you eat a World-Famous Chicken dinner? Chicken, chips, roll, butter, applesauce and Chilly Willy orange drink. This event is judged on time, not how much chicken is ate. The chicken eating contest will be...
Versailles, OHDaily Advocate

Grand Funk Railroad frontman to hold concert in Versailles

VERSAILLES — Musician Mark Farner considers himself a rock patriot. As the son of a World War II veteran, and the platinum-recording frontman for the original Grand Funk Railroad, he’s not very far off. Farner grew up in Flint, Mich., and got his start in music at weekly jam sessions...
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville. One “cool cat” fact is that in densely populated urban areas, like Chicago (which has...