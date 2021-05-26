Versailles’ American Legion announces Centennial Celebration

VERSAILLES — The American Legion Post #435 located in Versailles received its charter on July 20, 1921. Members of the post are planning a 100-year celebration to be held July 16 and 17, 2021. A public ceremony at 7 p.m. will begin the weekend jubilee. The program will include presentation of colors and an Honor Guard Salute to the Legion’s deceased members. Everyone is invited to socialize and join in an entertaining evening of Karaoke in the Bunker.