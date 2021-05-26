Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Aptevo Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 1 Clinical Data for Its Lead Leukemia Drug Candidate APVO436 in Adults With Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 17 days ago

Dose Escalation Study of APVO436 Shows Favorable Safety Profile and No Severe Neutropenia, a Potentially Life-threatening Side Effect, Reported in a Significant Number of Patients Receiving CD123-Targeting Drugs. Dosing Level Established For Advanced Clinical Trials. SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo") (NASDAQ:APVO), a...

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Clinical Research#Cancer Drugs#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Patients#Wa Accesswire#Adaptir#Company#Mds#Nct03647800#Seer Program#Bispecific Antibodies#Asco#Crs#Aacr#Leukemia Patients#Adult Acute Leukemia#Target Leukemia Cells#Leukemia Expert#Clinical Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Mustang Bio Announces Updated Interim Phase 1/2 Data For MB-106 CD20-Targeted CAR T In Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas And Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Data presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress show favorable safety profile and compelling clinical activity. 93% overall response rate and 67% complete response rate in patients treated with modified cell manufacturing process. Key opinion leader webinar on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET. WORCESTER, Mass.,...
Lexington, MAStreet.Com

Curis Drops; Lower Dose of Leukemia Drug to Reach Phase 2 Study

Shares of Curis (CRIS) - Get Report lost a third of their market value on Friday after the drugmaker said it would take a 300mg dose of its CA-4948 leukemia treatment into Phase 2 trials. The 500 mg and 400 mg versions showed dose-limiting toxicities, the company statement said. Shares...
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Imago BioSciences’ Bomedemstat Demonstrates Continued Encouraging Clinical Activity in Phase 2 Data for Treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia and Myelofibrosis at EHA 2021 Virtual Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Imago BioSciences, Inc. ("Imago"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today provided updates on two Phase 2 clinical trials of bomedemstat, one in patients with essential thrombocythemia (ET) and, the second in patients with advanced myelofibrosis (MF). The data were presented in two e-poster presentations during the 26th European Hematology Association Virtual Congress (EHA 2021), taking place June 9-17, 2021.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Begins Phase 2b ENLIVEN Trial of BIO89-100 for Treatment of NASH

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced the initiation of ENLIVEN, a Phase 2b trial evaluating BIO89-100 for the treatment of patients with fibrosis stage 2 or 3 non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). 89bio is also pleased to announce that a distinguished group of clinicians and scientists will provide their deep expertise and valuable insight as part of the steering committee for ENLIVEN.
Healthclinicaltrialsarena.com

ASCO 2021: Compelling data For Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel in multiple myeloma

At the virtual 2021 annual American Society of Clinical Oncology conference (ASCO 2021) on June 4–8, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) presented updated results from its Phase I/II study CARTITUDE-1 in relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM). J&J’s anti-BCMA CAR-T cell product ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) was infused in R/R patients who had received more than three prior regimens, with overall response rate (ORR) as the primary endpoint.
Medical & Biotechroche.com

Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and acute myeloid leukaemia

Four-year follow-up analysis from the phase III CLL14 study showed progression-free survival rate of 74.0% in previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) three years after completion of a one-year fixed-duration treatment with Venclexta/Venclyxto plus Gazyva/Gazyvaro1. New phase III MURANO study data suggested certain genetic risk factors may help...
Cancerajmc.com

Clinical Trial Results Need to Be Supplemented With Real-World Data in Multiple Myeloma

The populations represented in randomized controlled trials often do not match the populations being treated in the real world due to eligibility criteria, which can be challenging when translating those results to real-world decisions, explained speakers during a session at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress. Randomized controlled trials...
Healthpharmatimes.com

Bayer subsidiary doses first patient with Parkinson’s disease cell therapy

German pharma company Bayer has announced that it has made progress in its ‘two-pronged’ approach to deliver cell and gene therapy candidates for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. BlueRock Therapeutics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bayer, has administered the first dose of DA01 – stem cell-derived dopaminergic neurons – to a...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Teclistamab to Treat Relapsed, Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Officials with the FDA have granted breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) for teclistamab in the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Teclistamab is an off-the-shelf, T-cell redirecting, bispecific antibody targeting both B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3 receptors.1. Teclistamab redirects CD3-positive T-cells to BCMA-expressing myeloma cells in order to...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Presents Safetfy Data from Phase 2a Clinical Trial PRID-201 on IMC-1 in Patients with Fibromyalgia

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with virally triggered or maintained immune responses, announced today that data from the company's Phase 2a clinical trial PRID-201 demonstrated that IMC-1 was better tolerated than placebo in patients with fibromyalgia ("FM"). This result is highlighted in a poster presentation at the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) World Congress, being held virtually June 9 - 11, 2021 and June 16 - 18, 2021.
Durham, NCbizjournals

Durham company sees promise in clinical trials for leukemia treatment

A gene therapy company's interim clinical trial results for a leukemia treatment have company executives optimistic about the treatment's future. Durham-based Precision BioSciences (Nasdaq: DTIL) last week announced the interim results of the phase 1/2a trial for PBCAR0191, which showed 75 percent of the study participants with treatment-resistant non-Hodgkins lymphoma responded to the company's treatment.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

C4 Therapeutics Presents Pre-clinical Data On CFT8919, A Selective Degrader Of EGFR L858R, At Keystone Symposium On Targeted Protein Degradation

- CFT8919 Induces Tumor Regression in Pre-clinical Models Resistant to First- and Third-generation EGFR Inhibitors - - CFT8919 Demonstrates Intracranial Activity Pre-clinically, Indicating the Potential to be Effective Against CNS Metastases - - Pre-clinical Data Support Plans to Advance CFT8919 to Clinical Development with IND Submission Expected in mid-2022 and...
CancerNature.com

Skin biopsies in acute myeloid leukemia patients undergoing intensive chemotherapy are safe and effect patient management

There is paucity of data regarding the diagnostic yield and safety of skin biopsies in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), though skin eruptions are common in these patients. We evaluated 216 patients treated in our hemato-oncology unit at a tertiary medical center between 2007 and 2018 and identified 35 patients who underwent 37 skin biopsies. The majority of biopsies were performed during induction treatment for AML (n = 26, 70%), whereas the remainder of biopsies were done prior to induction initiation (n = 8, 22%) or during consolidation chemotherapy (n = 3, 8%). Pathology findings were inconclusive in 13 cases (35%), while diagnostic biopsies were positive for drug eruptions (24%), leukemia cutis (16%), infections (11%), reactive processes (8%) and Sweet syndrome (5.5%). In almost half of cases (16/37) tissue cultures were performed. Of those, only a quarter (4/16) were positive. Histopathology and tissue culture results altered immediate patient care in 3 cases (8%), yet information obtained from biopsies had potential to affect long term patient care in 8 additional cases (21.6%). Although most skin biopsies were performed while patients had severe thrombocytopenia and neutropenia, only one patient had a complication due to the biopsy (fever and local bleeding). With the limitation of a retrospective analysis, our study suggests that skin biopsies in patients treated for AML are relatively safe. Although biopsy results infrequently alter immediate patient management, long term effect on patient care expand the potential diagnostic yield of skin biopsies.
CancerPosted by
The Associated Press

TC BioPharm Initiates Phase I Trial of Allogeneic Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

GLASGOW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2019--TC BioPharm (TCB), a developer of allogeneic CAR-T immuno-oncology products, and leaders in Gamma Delta T (GDT) cell therapies, today announced it has initiated a Phase I clinical study of TCB002, an allogeneic cell therapy consisting of activated and expanded gamma delta T cells. The trial, for treatment of patients suffering from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), is being conducted at the Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (ÚHKT) in Prague, Czech Republic. Patient recruitment commenced January 2019 following regulatory approval late 2018. Dose escalation is in progress, with completion of treatment imminent for the first patient cohort. The clinical trial is registered with identifier NCT03790072.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Kite's Tecartus® Demonstrates High Response Rate In Adults With Relapsed Or Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Earning Priority Review Designation

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), announced today results from the primary analysis of ZUMA-3, a global, multicenter, single-arm, open-label Phase 1/2 study evaluating its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy Tecartus ® (brexucabtagene autoleucel) in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The data were simultaneously published in The Lancet and presented during an oral session at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 4 - 8 (Abstract #7002).
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

ADC Therapeutics Presents Updated Clinical Data at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced updated clinical data from the ZYNLONTA™ (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) Phase 2 LOTIS-2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually June 4-8, 2021.
Medical & Biotechpharmtech.com

Celltrion Reveals Positive Clinical Trial Data for Biosimilar Adalimumab

Celltrion Healthcare has revealed positive one-year results from a Phase III trial comparing biosimilar adalimumab, Yuflyma, with the reference adalimumab in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Celltrion Healthcare, a global biopharmaceutical company, has revealed positive one-year results from a Phase III trial comparing the efficacy and safety of biosimilar adalimumab, Yuflyma...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Can-Fite To Initiate Phase IIb NASH Study with its Drug Candidate Namodenoson

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced it has received clearance from the Israeli Ministry of Health to commence a Phase IIb study of its drug candidate Namodenoson in the treatment of NASH. Can-Fite expects to commence enrollment in Q3 2021, ahead of the prior expected start date of Q4 2021. The Company expects to expand the study at additional clinical sites in Europe. A prior Phase IIa clinical trial of Namodenoson in the treatment of NASH met study endpoints showing anti-steatotic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fibrotic effects.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Destiny Pharma reports positive progress on lead clinical programme

Clinical stage biotechnology company Destiny Pharma announced positive progress with its lead clinical programme, ‘NTCD-M3’, on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said NTCD-M3 is a novel microbiome therapeutic being developed to reduce the recurrence of C. difficile infections (CDI) in the gut. It said CDI is the leading cause of hospital-acquired...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Relief Therapeutics Reports that its Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, has Submitted an Application for Emergency Use Authorization for Aviptadil to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat COVID-19-induced respiratory disorders, reported today that its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (formerly known as: NeuroRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), has announced that it has submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the use of aviptadil in the treatment of critical COVID-19 in patients with respiratory failure. NRx's press release announcing its EUA submission can be accessed through the following link.